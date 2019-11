LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The cool Thanksgiving holiday has officially begun, with cooler temperatures settling over the Valley.

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 4 a.m. for the Spring and Sheep Mountains and Red Rock Canyon for areas above 4,000 feet. the warning will also extend to Lincoln, Mohave, Inyo, San Bernardino and Central Nye counties. The warning will end at 4 a.m. Saturday. The warning is an upgrade from the watch issued earlier.