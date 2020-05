Plenty of sunshine and southwest breezes are starting to pick up this Monday. They will get downright gusty and help dry out the air today. Low humidity and winds to 40 mph will increase the fire weather danger today so Red Flag Warnings have been issued for all of southern Nevada today. Should a fire get started it will be difficult to put it out. Highs will take a dip to the low 90s today and Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has much milder 80s on the way this week.