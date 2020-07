LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another Red Flag Warning has been issued for the region meaning gusty winds will hit the mountains once again. The Mahogany Fire continues to burn and will have to be monitored as gusts as high as 35 mph could pose a problem for fire crews battling the already massive brushfire. The warming trend continues as well as the holiday weekend will see triple-digit heat return with extra warm temps in the evening for fireworks.