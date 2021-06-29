Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, June 29th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) #TeddSaid: Monsoon moisture coming in from the north brought downpours, sudden gusty winds and even some flooding in parts of the Moapa Valley today. Tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Enrique expected to surge even more towards the area on Wednesday as more showers and thunderstorms aren’t done with the area just yet. We could see some drying as we head into the holiday weekend, but heat will return as the humidity drops and storms chances diminish.