LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: #ExcessiveHeatWarnings have been issued from Wednesday 8AM through Monday 8PM as record breaking heat can we expected even overnight. The monsoon could make a slight increase by Thursday and Friday, but mainly in the form of clouds. Temperatures won’t start breaking until early next week as highs will drop out of the 110’s, but still remain above average for this time in July.