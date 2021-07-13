Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 13th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Flash Flood Watches have been issued for NE Clark, Lake Mead, Co. River and Mohave Co. until 5AM Wednesday as storms have to potential to bring flash flooding. The excessive heat is over, however there is enough moisture in the air to ignite thunderstorms under the high on top of the region. Flash flooding, lightning, damaging wind gusts and even hail is possible with these stray storms. The good is that temps should stay near normal as we wrap up the work week.