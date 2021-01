Plenty of good sunshine on this Tuesday and warmer afternoon temps, too. Normal January highs are in the upper 50s, but sunshine and high pressure over the desert should help temps warm into the nice mid-60s today. The milder temperatures will stick around through the week, as occasional high clouds pass through our skies again starting tomorrow. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a cool down coming for the weekend. Find out if we could see any rain with it, too?