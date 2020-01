LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Wind Advisories for Lake Mead, Colorado River Valley and San Bernardino County tomorrow from 10 A.M. through 8 P.M. as gusts could reach up to 50 mph in those locales. Many neighborhoods are expecting strong gusts by Wednesday morning and through the day. Temps will drop, but still remain above average before an even bigger warm up hits the region by the weekend. But, how long will it last? Cooler weather to follow early next week.