February is off to a fickle start with record 70s yesterday, dropping to chilly 40s today, and wind chills that feel like even colder 30s around the valley to start our Monday. Brisk northerly winds will keep blowing for the day, with a wind advisory in place until this evening. The cold air will settle in for a few days and Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast lets you know when you can pull those short sleeves back out of the closet.