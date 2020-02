LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - #TeddSaid: North winds will continue through tomorrow as a weak front passes through. Temps will cool off about 5 to 8 degrees, but rebound back to the high 60s again. Chance for showers increases for NASCAR weekend as stronger, wetter system returns to the region. However, it looks to be a fast mover as skies clear by Sunday and drier weather returns for the Pennzoil 400.