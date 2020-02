LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - #TeddSaid: Gusty winds continue through Tuesday as Wind Advisories remain in effect until 11 A.M. for Lake Mead, Colorado River Valley, South Clark , San Bernardino and Inyo Counties. Shower chances mainly confined to NW Arizona this evening as the upper level low continues to pivot to the east and away from the region. Temps stay seasonal through the week with slight shower chances returning towards the end of the work week.