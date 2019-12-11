Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 10th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -#TeddSaid: Clouds and sun through the week but conditions stay dry until the weekend. Winds will return along with cooler temps next week, but shower chances will diminish by Monday A.M.

