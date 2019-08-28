Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 27th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Near record heat again tomorrow as temps stay 5 – 10 above average through the week. We’ll finally see some relief for Labor Day as monsoon moisture returns with the threat of t’storms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories