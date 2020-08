LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for later in the week as temps soar to dangerously hot readings again. We’re also tracking the moisture that could creep into the region by Thursday from Hurricane Elida. Right now it doesn’t look like there will be enough of a moisture surge to bring any threat of widespread storms. Clouds and possibly some weak t’storms around the region could be all we could see.