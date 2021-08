LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Storms were very active East of Las Vegas in Mohave Co. again as the monsoon returned to parts of the region. Activity should start to wane after sundown and mainly stay south of the valley. However, tomorrow we could see an uptick in scattered storms again, although chances in the Las Vegas and westwards will just be in the isolated and slight category until the weekend where more t’storms could pick up again.