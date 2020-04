LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- If you feel like it's getting a little too hot too fast, you would be correct. The Valley's first excessive heat warning of the year will be issued tomorrow morning, with temperatures 15-20 degrees above average expected.

You can expect the peak of the heat to arrive Wednesday, in what may be the earliest 100 degree day for April ever recorded. Temperatures are predicted to reach between 100 and 105 degrees.