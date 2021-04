Beautifully sunny skies on this Monday with much lighter winds than we had over the weekend. We'll keep the sunshine and the dry, light winds, but temperatures will warm up more today, reaching into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will increase again by Tuesday and Wednesday across the area and maybe bring some showers to the desert. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a drop in temps before a bigger warm-up arrives by the weekend.