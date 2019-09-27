Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 26th

Clouds, sun, and muggy air today. Watch the skies for isolated thunderstorms which could pop up through the day and into the evening as a large area of low pressure spins out of southern Arizona. Southern Clark County could see some heavier rain, but we have to stay alert in Las Vegas, too. If you're ready for a cooler taste of fall, Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast has some windy and much cooler numbers starting this weekend!