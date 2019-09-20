Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 19th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Breezy winds continue as temperatures drop behind the cold front. It should remain unseasonably cool through the rest of the week before another system brings more wind and shower chances to kick off the work week.

