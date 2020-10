Hazy sunshine for your midweek Wednesday and the well-above normal temps are still with us, for now. The models are more in agreement on what is coming down the pike promising to bring some dramatic changes into the desert. The anticipated cooler temps will certainly wake us up and if everything stays on track, the long dry spell for southern Nevada may finally come to an end. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some very different numbers to prepare for.