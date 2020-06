Sunny skies with northerly breezes today and the winds will be much lighter than yesterday. A weak cold front passing through is turning the direction of the breezes and helping to keep temperatures below normal for a couple of days.Highs in the mid-90s will be easy-breezy compared to the hot week that's coming after summer arrives this weekend. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the hot numbers you should start planning for.