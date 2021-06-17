Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, June 17th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) #TeddSaid: 2nd day in a row of record busting temps as daytime highs broke records that date back to 1940. We also set a new record warm low with AM temps at 90 by 4AM. The historic heat wave also forced the National Weather Service to extend the Excessive Heat Warning through Father’s Day as temps still remain warm overnight with highs at 110+. There is finally more tolerable relief next week as highs drop near 102 – 104.