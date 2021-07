LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: NEW RECORD today with 114 for the highs breaking the previous record of 113 back in 2017. More record highs and lows will be either tied or broken again through the week as the dangerous heat wave continues. #ExcessiveHeatWarnings remain in effect through 8 PM on Monday as temps soar 10 – 12 degrees above normal. Even overnight lows will remain warm in the low 90s with little relief overnight.