Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 22nd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Microbursts hit the valley today with flooding rains from violent thunderstorms that passed through the region from 2pm through 5pm today. Some neighborhoods received up to 1.30″ in less than an hour. Normally dry flood washes filled up quickly as heavy rain swamped road and strong winds uprooted trees. The 3 microbursts that hit the valley snapped power poles like match sticks as numerous flood warnings and severe thunderstorm alerts were issued during the height of the storm.