Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 1st

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Drier air working in from the west pushed all the monsoon moisture to the east. Since the humidity dropped, we also saw the temps rise back up to 106 by afternoon. We’ll still remain hot heading into the holiday weekend even though some remnants of former Tropical Storm Enrique will bring a slight increase in monsoon moisture to the region by Saturday. We expect more clouds than storms, but the region dries out even more next week as we come close to record heat again.