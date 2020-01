LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Clouds have cleared out and we have another sunny day ahead of us on Wednesday. Breezy winds have been bumping around out west and up in the mountains.

Those winds will turn chillier tomorrow with another Pacific storm that might bring some snow to our mountains, but valley rain looks slim right now. But Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast is certain that temps will drop as we roll into the weekend.