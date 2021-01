A beautiful start to Thursday with blue skies and cool morning temps, but the afternoons will really start warming up today - feeling like spring right into the weekend. High pressure will drive these mid-January temperatures well-above normal for several days. And as much as we need rain and snow right now, we should just enjoy a break in the chilly weather because Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says colder days are coming back as soon as next week.