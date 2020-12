Clouds and sunshine on this Thursday, as rain and snow have been falling in Arizona and now heading east into New Mexico. Those showers were so close to Clark County this morning, but unfortunately they just missed southern Nevada. More clouds will fill the skies through the morning with some nice afternoon sunshine and mild highs again in the mid-60s. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says to get the heater and warmer jackets ready for another cool down this weekend.