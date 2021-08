LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Smoke Advisories have been issued through Sunday as more wildfire smoke makes its way through the region. Winds have died down from yesterday were mainly less than 10 mph. Temperatures also started of the morning only 72 degrees and remained below normal for this time of year with highs not even reaching 100. We’ll see the temps still remain cool overnight, but next week the heat will return with possible heat alerts issued.