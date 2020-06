The last day of the heat warning for southern Nevada with more hot sunshine and highs up near 107 for Las Vegas by the afternoon. Southerly winds will also start increasing through the day and especially this afternoon. Gusty dry winds will continue into Saturday and enhance fire weather conditions, but at least the hot triple digits will back off. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has cooler temperatures along with possible showers or thunderstorms for the first week of June.