LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Highs didn’t even reach 90 today and stayed unseasonably cool. We should be 93 for this time of year and many neighborhoods didn’t even bust out of the 80s. Get ready for a cool and comfortable evening with lows dropping down to the 60s overnight as we see overnight temps we haven’t seen in mid June. We’ll warm up again for the first day of fall before clouds and shower chances increase for NASCAR weekend.