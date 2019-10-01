Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, Sept. 30th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -#TeddSaid: Unseasonably cool end to September as temps stayed nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal today. This cool pattern should remain through midweek before we start to see temps climb above normal for the weekend.

