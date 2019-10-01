Skip to content
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, Sept. 30th
Weather
Posted:
Sep 30, 2019 / 07:36 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2019 / 07:36 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -#TeddSaid: Unseasonably cool end to September as temps stayed nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal today. This cool pattern should remain through midweek before we start to see temps climb above normal for the weekend.
