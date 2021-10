LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Leftovers from the atmospheric river that hit CA today brought mainly light to moderate rain for region this afternoon. The rain was not nearly as intense as the California storms, but were enough to create slick roads and also brought some strong winds. Wind Advisories and Dust Advisories were issued for the day before the rain swept through. Tomorrow should be drier and less windy with chilly morning temps and highs nearly 10 degrees cooler than today.