Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, Oct. 7th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -#TeddSaid: 90s make a comeback for a little while. However a strong system approaching from the NW will bring gusty winds and a significant cool down by late week. Get ready for temps we haven’t seen since late March.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories