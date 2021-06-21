Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, June 21st

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) #TeddSaid: The record heat wave is over, however temperatures still remain hot for the first full day of summer. We’ll see temperatures sneak down this week, but remnants from what was once Tropical Storm Dolores will migrate into the region around that high coming in from Mexico. We’ll see an increase in thunderstorms Wednesday around the region with slight chances remaining mainly east on Thursday. Drier SW air will return late week with possible heat alerts issued again next week as highs climb back to the 110’s.