Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, July 5th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: #ExcessiveHeatWatches have been issued again for this week as temperatures get to near record readings again by Wednesday. The prolonged heat wave will go into next week as the excessive heat returns to the region and suppresses any monsoon moisture away for now. We could see a slight increase in the monsoon by Thursday, but right now it looks like most of the area will just see an increase in clouds with storms and showers sticking to mainly AZ.