Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, July 19th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Showers and storms earlier fizzled out before the afternoon. The Flash Flood Watches were mainly east of LV in Mohave and Nye County earlier today and set to expire at 8 P.M. There are more storm chances this week especially later in the week as the monsoon moisture will be draw up again around the upper level high. Isolated flooding, lightning and damaging winds are possible with any of these storms this week as the oppressive humidity also continues.