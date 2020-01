LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- There will be plenty of sunshine for our first Monday of 2020! Kids getting back to school will need warm jackets heading to school, but not for the walk home with mild temps near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Breezy north winds will be a problem in some areas of southern Nevada today and Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast has the details on wind advisories you need to be aware of.