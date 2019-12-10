Breaking News
Road closed after fatal collision in northwest Valley

Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, December 9th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -#TeddSaid: Dry and tranquil weather pattern for the week, but skies won’t be entirely clear as high clouds will be around. Winds stay light until Sunday when winds blow in with the cold front and bring cooler 50s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories