LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Smoke will thin out these next few days, but monsoon moisture will increase along with the humidity. Storm chances increase for the region by Tuesday and will be around for several days as the heating of the day will be the catalyst for t’storms to spawn. The usual flash flooding, damaging winds and lightning could be the main impacts with any monsoon storms that develop. Temps will drop a few degrees below normal as the clouds and moisture will drop the temps.