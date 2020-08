LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) - NO alerts for Las Vegas, but the National Weather does have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Lake Mead and areas down the Colorado River to Laughlin and extending east to Kingman, AZ.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability extended an Air Quality Advisory through the weekend, and even if it's not coninued Monday, anyone with breathing issues should consider staying indoors. That's because southern nevada is still seeing smoke and haze from California wildfires.