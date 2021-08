LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Hazy in the air today as smoke moved back into the region. Futurecasts show smoke will be thicker around the region tomorrow, which prompted Clark County to issue a #AirQualityAdvisory for Tuesday as the air could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Thunderstorm chances wane through the week as an approaching trough from the NW will increase a drier southwest flow. It will also bring breezy winds for a few days.