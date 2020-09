Super sunny and super hot as we head into our last holiday weekend of summer. While Labor Day normally signals a time to turn down the heat, Mother Nature has different plans this year with temperatures that will likely set new records. Heat Warnings have been issued putting us on alert to stay safe outdoors during the hot daytime hours. But Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast puts the brakes on the heat wave with an abrupt windy change bringing relief next week.