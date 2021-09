LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Hazy skies continue along with an air quality advisory for smoke. Wildfires in central CA have drifted smoke over the region and light winds have kept the the haze around for Friday. Isolated showers and storms popped-up again in south Clark, CA and AZ again as the cut-off low in Baja continues to circulate and is forecasted to pass south of the region over the weekend. Right now we don’t anticipate any showers here, but could see some outflow winds on Sunday.