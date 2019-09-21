Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Sept. 20th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warming up for the weekend but staying near average. Next week shower chances will increase along with wind as the remnants of Hurricane Lorena could migrate into the desert southwest

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories