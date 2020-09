Another crisp sunny morning under the influence of that very chilly system set up over the interior west. Highs will warm up slightly today, but still staying in the October-like 80s. These below-normal temps won't last much longer so get your time in outdoors and enjoy a walk or bike ride or do some yard work before we heat up again. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has triple-digits returning as soon as the weekend.