Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Oct. 11th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -#TeddSaid: Great looking weekend as comfortable temps stick around through next week. Breezes could return by Sunday with even stronger winds late work week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories