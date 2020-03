The Good Day Las Vegas team practicing social distancing this morning so the weather forecast comes to you from Sherry's kitchen. Passing overnight showers have moved on and sunshine is taking over today. Northwest breezes will be blowing today up to 25 mph to keep it feeling extra cool. Highs will just reach the low 60s again. But Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a big warm-up coming next week as April arrives. No fooling.