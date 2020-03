Starting our last morning of winter with mostly sunny skies and very cool temps. Heavy rain and snow are winding down in Arizona for now, but this large area of low pressure has not completely moved on, so we will keep some unsettled weather in our area for now. That means still looking at a chance of showers, especially tonight when spring arrives. But Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a splendid weekend to recover before more spring showers next week.