For Friday the 13th, we've been very lucky when it comes to rainfall. Some areas have been deluged with an inch-and-a-half or more of rain since last night and we're now boasting our 4th wettest March for Las Vegas. More showers are expected through the morning with a break this afternoon. We could see more showers again overnight, but a mostly sunny and warmer weekend is on the way. Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast has more even more rain next week and cooler temps return, too!